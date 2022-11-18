Central Survives, Western Upset in Regional Semifinal Round of HS Football Playoffs

The second round of the FHSAA High School Football Playoffs proved much different from an opening round full of blowouts - and several of the top teams in South Florida won't be making it to the regional final round.

In Class 2A, Miami Central - the top seed in Region 4 and the top ranked team in the state of Florida - was down 21-7 to Miami Northwestern before tying the game at 21 at the half. The Rockets' Nicolas McCall scored with less than nine minutes left to pull out a 34-30 victory and advance to next week's regional final against Miami Norland.

In Class 4M, No. 1 seed in Region 4 Miami Columbus showed its dominance once again with another shutout as the Explorers beat No. 4 seed Miami Palmetto 28-0. They will advance to play No. 3 seed Doral Academy, who got a 32-21 upset win over No. 2 seed Western on the road.

In Class 3A, it was an easy night for both St. Thomas Aquinas and Homestead as the Raiders - the top seed in Region 3 - got a 63-14 win over Delray Beach Atlantic while the top seed in Region 4 Broncos got a 35-12 win over Dr. Krop.

Here's a complete list of all the scores for South Florida schools:

Class 4M Region 3

No. 1 Palm Beach Central 55, No. 5 Stoneman Douglas 23

No. 2 Monarch vs. No. 3 Palm Beach Gardens - Saturday at 7 p.m.

Class 4M Region 4

No. 1 Columbus 28, No. 4 Miami Palmetto 0

No. 3 Doral Academy 32, No. 2 Western 21

Class 3M Region 3

No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 63, No. 4 Delray Beach Atlantic 14

No. 2 Fort Lauderdale Dillard vs. No. 3 Pompano Beach Ely - Saturday at 5 p.m.

Class 3M Region 4

No. 1 Homestead 35, No. 5 Dr. Krop 12

No. 2 Miramar 29, No. 3 Miami Southridge 24

Class 2M Region 3

No. 1 American Heritage vs. No. 4 Boynton Beach - Saturday at 1 p.m.

No. 2 Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons 43, No. 3 Calvary Christian 27

Class 2M Region 4

No. 1 Miami Central 34, No. 4 Miami Northwestern 30

No. 3 Miami Norland 14, No. 2 Miami Booker T. Washington 7

Class 1M Region 3

No. 1 Chaminade Madonna 48, No. 4 Avant Garde 0

Class 1M Region 4