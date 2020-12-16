Champagnat, Chaminade-Madonna Split Opening Day Outcomes of State Finals

The 'South Florida sweep' in the annual high school football championships will not take place in 2020 after a second half rally sunk one team from Broward County - hours after one Hialeah school brought home yet another state title.

The FHSAA State Championships kicked off Wednesday in Tallahassee, with four straight days of two games each crowning the best eight high schools teams in the state.

Wednesday's action started with Hialeah Champagnat Catholic jumping out to a 14-0 lead thanks to two touchdown passes from Tyous Taylor to Benson Prosper. Jacksonville University Christian took a one point lead into the half before Champagnat dominated in the second half to get the 41-27 victory and the Class 2A championship.

Taylor finished the day with four touchdown passes, three to Prosper, to help the Lions win their third state championship in the last four seasons.

In the night game, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna took a 16-0 lead into the half - led by a 55-yard fumble return from Dylan Reid - before Jacksonville Trinity Christian launched a second half comeback and got the 25-22 upset win to take home the Class 3A title.

The Lions were only able to get 230 total yards of offense in the game, losing their first state title game since 2016 after winning three straight championships.

Football continues inside Doak Campbell Stadium on the campus of Florida State University on Thursday when Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons takes on Jacksonville Bolles in the Class 4A title game at 1 p.m.

Three other teams from South Florida - Miami Central, Plantation American Heritage and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas - will also compete for state championships this weekend.