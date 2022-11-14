Champions Classic 2022: Here’s who’s playing, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s time for another college basketball opening night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

This doubleheader tradition, which debuted in 2011, features four of the best programs in college basketball – including Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Kansas. The four teams will battle it out in one night of basketball in the midst of the 2022-23 NCAA season.

Here is everything you need to know about the12th annual Champions Classic:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

When is the 2022 Champions Classic?

The 2022 Champions Classic takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and the first game begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in the 2022 Champions Classic?

The four teams playing in the 2022 Champions Classic, as always, are Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Kansas.

The first of two games will be played by Michigan State (1-1) and No. 4 Kentucky (2-0) at 7 p.m. ET and the second game will be a battle between No. 7 Duke (2-0) and No. 6 Kansas (2-0) at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Though Duke will be playing their very first season without Coach K, newcomers Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively II are promising assets for this season.

The defending champions Kansas currently sits at 6-5 in the Champions Classic, Duke is 7-4, Kentucky is 5-6 and Michigan State is 4-7. Duke leads the series overall with Kansas, 8-5, but the Jayhawks won three of their last four games with Duke and have a one-game lead in the series over the Blue Devils in this tournament.

What TV channel is the 2022 Champions Classic on?

The Champions Classic will be broadcast on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe on the call.

How can I stream the 2022 Champions Classic online?

You can stream the event live online here or on the ESPN app.

What are the 2022 Champions Classic betting odds?

According to our partner, PointsBet, we do not yet have odds for the 2022 Champions Classic.

However, in regards to championship odds, Kentucky leads with +1200, then Duke and Kansas are tied at +1600 and Michigan State is last at +8000.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.