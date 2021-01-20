Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers Retires After 17 NFL Seasons

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement Wednesday after 17 NFL seasons.

Rivers spent 16 of those seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles. He joined the Colts, helping them to a playoff appearance in his final season.

He released the following statement.

The next chapter begins.



Nunc Coepi. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 20, 2021

The 39-year-old Rivers set more than 30 franchise records with the Chargers, a team he led to six playoff appearances.

Rivers was known as a fierce competitor with a rare style of trash talk and outbursts devoid of cursing.

“I appreciate the opposing defenses making it challenging physically and mentally every week. I also enjoyed the banter,” Rivers said in his statement. “I appreciate the referees for putting up with all my fussing. I think I was right most of the time dadgummit!

“Thanks to the fans in San Diego and around the nation that both cheered and booed.”