Philip Rivers

Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers Retires After 17 NFL Seasons

Known for his competitive nature and a rare brand of trash talk, Philip Rivers spent 16 seasons with the Chargers before wrapping up his illustrious career with the Colts.

football player stands
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers announced his retirement Wednesday after 17 NFL seasons.

Rivers spent 16 of those seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles. He joined the Colts, helping them to a playoff appearance in his final season.

He released the following statement.

The 39-year-old Rivers set more than 30 franchise records with the Chargers, a team he led to six playoff appearances. 

Rivers was known as a fierce competitor with a rare style of trash talk and outbursts devoid of cursing.

Sports

miami hurricanes 4 hours ago

Boeheim, Girard Lead Syracuse Basketball to Rout of Miami Hurricanes

Florida Panthers 6 hours ago

Vatrano Scores Overtime Goal, Lifts Florida Panthers Over Chicago Blackhawks

“I appreciate the opposing defenses making it challenging physically and mentally every week. I also enjoyed the banter,” Rivers said in his statement. “I appreciate the referees for putting up with all my fussing. I think I was right most of the time dadgummit!

“Thanks to the fans in San Diego and around the nation that both cheered and booed.”

This article tagged under:

Philip Rivers
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us