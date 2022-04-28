Check out the NFL Draft Red Carpet stage in Las Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Fountains of Bellagio are an iconic pop culture setting. Between the famous “Ocean’s 11” scene, a marquee appearance in “The Hangover: Part III” and performances from stars like Britney Spears, Bruno Mars and Panic! At The Disco, the hotel’s signature feature has been a sight to behold since it opened in October 1998.

On Thursday, the landmark will transition to the center of the sports world.

The NFL draft is in Las Vegas for the first time in 2022. As part of the Sin City experience, players will walk the red carpet on a stage built within the lake that holds the Fountains of Bellagio.

Titans writer Jim Wyatt posted a video of the red carpet walk from the green room to the stage:

From Las Vegas 💥: The Red Carpet walk from the Green Room to the stage at the #NFLDraft.



WATCH 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0Bj81fNtC5 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 28, 2022

Other members of the press showed off the stage before the madness, including Pac-12 Network’s Yogi Roth and BSO’s Robert Littal:

The #NFLDraft red carpet stage. The bling bling is about to come out. pic.twitter.com/MxIg5vkYNA — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) April 28, 2022

The red carpet at the #NFLDraft starts in 30 min and the vibe is incredible in Vegas. And @Utah_Football fans, you’re going to love @DevinLloyd_ outfit…stay tuned to @Pac12Network for all things #NFLDraft2022 💫📍🏈📺 pic.twitter.com/rNscXbSeD0 — Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) April 28, 2022

In addition to the draftees, a handful of Las Vegas acts will take the red carpet stage across the weekend. Day 1 performers include Absinthe, the Jabbawockeez and Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil.

As for the draft itself, picks will be announced at the Draft Theater located behind the High Roller and The LINQ. The Draft Theater will also hold a performance each night after the draft itself, with Weezer on Thursday, Ice Cube on Friday and Marshmello on Saturday.

But aside from these performances outside, the real excitement lies indoors behind the High Roller and The LINQ, adjacent to Caesar’s Forum.

Check out the abundance of draft attendees lining up outside of the event:

From Las Vegas 💥: The long line to get into the #NFLDraft includes a number of @Titans fans.



Thanks for saying hello!



WATCH 🎥 pic.twitter.com/IQoZHhD8Zs — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 28, 2022

And better yet, here is a sneak peek view of the 2022 NFL Draft stage itself: