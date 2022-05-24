Chicago Bulls to Play Detroit Pistons in 2023 NBA Paris Game

The Chicago Bulls are going to Paris in 2023.

The National Basketball Association on Tuesday announced that next year's NBA Paris Game taking place on Jan. 19, 2023 will between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons.

"It is a great honor to bring Chicago Bulls basketball back to Paris for the NBA Paris Game 2023," said Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas.

"I know how special this will be for our players, our organization, and our international fanbase. We look forward to representing Chicago overseas and are grateful for the opportunity to do so."

The regular-season game will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The last time the arena hosted a regular-season NBA game was on Jan. 24, 2020, between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks.

According to a press release, this is the Bulls' third game in Paris in the team's history, having played two preseason games in the French capital in 1997.

This will be the Pistons' first game in France, having previously played regular-season games in London in 2013 and Mexico City in 2019.

The NBA Paris Game 2023 marks the league's 12th game in France since 1991.

According to the release, tickets for the Pairs Game will be on sale at a later date. Fans can gain access to presale ticket information here.