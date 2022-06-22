Chicago Sky Complete Largest Comeback in WNBA History Against Las Vegas Aces

Sky complete largest comeback in WNBA history against Aces originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Winning was not in the cards tonight for the Las Vegas Aces, as the Chicago Sky pulled off a miraculous 28-point comeback in Tuesday’s contest that became the largest in WNBA history.

Becky Hammon’s team led 51-23, a 28-point margin, against Chicago in the second quarter, but Candace Parker and company stormed on their parade.

Las Vegas opened up the game with a 25-4 lead, which included a strong 23-0 run, en route to a 41-point opening quarter to set a franchise record for most points in one quarter. In the end, the Aces found themselves on the wrong side of history.

Chicago rallied in the third with a 30-11 advantage in the period, which included an 18-0 spurt, and pushed on during the fourth to completely flip the script and shock the now 13-3 Aces, who currently occupy first place in the Western Conference and have the best record in the league.

Guard Courtney Vandersloot led Chicago with 25 points on an efficient 10-for-14 shooting night. Azurá Stevens chipped in 19 points off the bench while Parker and Emma Meesseman added 17 points apiece from the starting five.

The previous largest comeback in WNBA history was a 25-point deficit in 2013, which was also completed by the Sky.