Sports

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy Get in Sideline Disagreement

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy aren’t exactly getting along

By Kristen Conti

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy clearly did not see eye to eye as the Kansas City Chiefs closed out the first half of Sunday's showdown.

The quarterback got into a bit of an argument on the sideline during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Colts Week 3 matchup.

Right before halftime, broadcasters caught Mahomes and Bieniemy in an obvious contention over what we can only assume was the quarterback wanting to try to score but Bieniemy wanting the half to run out.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to FOX’s Rob Collins, based on reading Bieniemy’s lips, the OC said, “We’re Done, We’re Done,” in reference to running the ball. 

Sports

NFL 14 mins ago

Dolphins Win Wild Divisional Showdown With Buffalo, Remain AFC's Only Unbeaten Team

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 28 mins ago

Hurricanes Are Reeling, and the Cristobal Honeymoon Is Over

The animated conversation comes as the Chiefs suffered a couple of missed opportunities in the first half, leaving head coach Andy Reid to rush and break up the disagreement. 

Entering halftime, the Chiefs lead 14-10. Kansas City will get the ball to start the second half. 

Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us