From childhood friends to national champions, Matthew Tkachuk and Jayson Tatum have captured the hearts of many when showing support for each other during their respective sports national championships.

Both athletes are from St. Louis and are Chaminade College Preparatory School alumni.

Last Monday, Tatum hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy when his Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals to secure their 18th championship in franchise history.

Exactly one week later, Tkachuk hoisted the Stanley Cup when his Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final to win their first championship in franchise history.

Old home videos that have resurfaced show young Tkachuk and Tatum participating in group projects during their time at Chaminade College Preparatory School.

📍St. Louis, MO



Tatum & Tkachuk win it all together pic.twitter.com/jQ19OcJOCC — Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) June 25, 2024

Another shot shows the young friends sitting next to each other on a bus.

Matthew Tkachuk: Stanley Cup Champion

Jayson Tatum: NBA Champion



Two kids from St. Louis 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/aT0gHfDWgP — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 25, 2024

After Tatum won the NBA Championships, the Celtics star put the ball in Tkachuk's court to win another championship for St. Louis.

“Tkachuk: Go get it done tomorrow.”



Jayson Tatum sending a shoutout to his longtime friend 🫡 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/vYhnTwJ9sD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 18, 2024

After winning the Stanley Cup on Monday night, Tkachuk not only thanked Tatum for his support but the whole Chaminade community.

Matthew Tkachuk’s message to Jayson Tatum 😼☘️🏆 pic.twitter.com/DcA27roR8k — What Chaos! (@WhatChaosShow) June 25, 2024

"Hey, two champs from St. Louis, are you kidding me right now? You kidding me?" Tkachuk told the "What Chaos!" show. "Chaminade, everybody there, all the teachers, classmates, you guys should all be very proud. Two champs, baby."

Tatum and Tkachuk indeed made St. Louis proud, as both players are stars on their respective teams who helped their franchises get over the hump after recent losses in the championship round — Boston in the 2022 NBA Finals and Florida in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.