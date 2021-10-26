Sports

Clemson RB Pace in COVID-19 Protocol, Out for Florida State

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Pace has started five games for Clemson and leads the team with 327 yards on 59 carries

Clemson leading rusher Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he's in COVID-19 protocol.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Pace's status Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Pace has started five games for Clemson and leads the team with 327 yards on 59 carries.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) faces the Seminoles (3-4, 2-2) on Saturday.

Pace's absence is the latest blow to a backfield that had its share of changes this season as its tries to make up for the loss of two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne. Highly regarded freshman Will Shipley missed two games with a lower leg injury, returning this past week at Pittsburgh.

Two other backs with experience — Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes — have entered the transfer portal since the season began and have left the team.

Swinney said the Tigers will go with a rotation of Shipley, freshman Phil Mafah and senior Darien Rencher against Florida State.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

