Clemson RB Pace in COVID-19 Protocol, Out for Florida State

Clemson leading rusher Kobe Pace will miss the game with Florida State this week as he's in COVID-19 protocol.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Pace's status Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Pace has started five games for Clemson and leads the team with 327 yards on 59 carries.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) faces the Seminoles (3-4, 2-2) on Saturday.

Pace's absence is the latest blow to a backfield that had its share of changes this season as its tries to make up for the loss of two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne. Highly regarded freshman Will Shipley missed two games with a lower leg injury, returning this past week at Pittsburgh.

Two other backs with experience — Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes — have entered the transfer portal since the season began and have left the team.

Swinney said the Tigers will go with a rotation of Shipley, freshman Phil Mafah and senior Darien Rencher against Florida State.

