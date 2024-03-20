Coco Gauff excited to debut at 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

Coco Gauff was all smiles on Wednesday as she spoke in front of the cameras ahead of her 2024 Miami Open debut this week.

The highest ranked U.S. player in the WTA missed the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to COVID and admitted to not being shocked by her inclusion to the Paris Olympics during her press conference at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“I’ll be honest, it wasn’t much of a shock. I didn’t even know that, you know, there is like a numbers thing that people are keeping track of, but it wasn’t a shock,” Gauff said. “I’m just really happy that I was able to [qualify], and hopefully, you know, everything goes smoothly.”

Gauff will be one of the four U.S. Women to qualify as the rules stipulate that a nation can qualify no more than four singles players per gender. However, players can also qualify separately to play doubles.

Gauff is coming from a tough loss to Maria Sakkari in the Indian Wells semi-finals.