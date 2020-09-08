Colin Kaepernick a Playable Character on ‘Madden' Roster for First Time Since 2016

Colin Kaepernick is making his return to the football field — as a playable character on the sport’s biggest video game, "Madden 21," NBC News reports.

Game developer EA Sports announced that an update was released on Tuesday that allows players to add Kaepernick to any NFL lineup for the first time since 2016.

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback,” EA Sports said in a statement on Tuesday. “We look forward to seeing Colin on Madden NFL teams everywhere.”

Kaepernick, 32, has been an unsigned, free agent player since he opted out of his contract in 2016 — the last NFL season he played as a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. The athlete made headlines that year for first sitting, then kneeling during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com