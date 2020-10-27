ESPN

College Basketball Events Won't Be Held in Florida Bubble During Pandemic

The NCAA delayed the start of the season to Nov. 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic, though scheduling remains unsettled with less than a month to go

ESPN won’t hold college basketball tournaments in a Florida bubble next month.

In a statement Monday, ESPN Events said it had “set out to create a protected environment” in Orlando for teams set to compete in events it operates. Those plans changed due to “certain challenges surrounding testing protocols," leading to the decision to resume those events during the 2021-22 season.

ESPN Events lists 10 college basketball tournaments and doubleheaders on its website originally scheduled for the upcoming season, including the Champions Classic that annually features Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan State as well as the Preseason NIT, the Jimmy V Classic and the Orlando Invitational.

The NCAA delayed the start of the season to Nov. 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic, though scheduling remains unsettled with less than a month to go.

