College Football Overtime: 2023 ACC Schedule Looks Much Different for Miami, FSU

After nearly a hour of analyzing every single week of the 2023 regular season, the ACC Network finally released the complete slate of games for both the Miami Hurricanes and the rival Florida State Seminoles.

Depending on whether you wear orange and green or garnet and gold, you may be feeling a lot differently right now about the 12 games your team is scheduled to play.

If you're the 'Canes, there is a chance that you have the feeling that things could have been a lot worse. It starts with four non-conference games to begin the season, all against teams Miami has a better roster than. Barring a hiccup like last season, there is a legit chance the 'Canes could be unbeaten heading into conference play.

From there, ACC play does pick up for Miami as they open with a Georgia Tech team who they have split the last four meetings with. From there, it's consecutive games against UNC and Clemson - you know, the teams who played for the conference title last season - before three games in November against N.C. State, FSU and Louisville.

The way the schedule plays out, there is a chance the Hurricanes could already be bowl eligible before the month of November even arrives. Of course, by the way the 'Canes have played much of the last decade, they could also be .500 or worse and fighting for their postseason lives by that time.

As for the Seminoles, being one of the most hyped teams just one month into the offseason is going to be challenged within the first month of the season.

FSU could start the season ranked in the top 10 and will likely face two other teams ranked that high - a season opener September 3 against LSU in Orlando and the ACC's biggest game of the season on September 23 at Clemson. For the first time in years, the league got it right allowing the loser of that game time to bounce back.

The 'Noles host a Virginia Tech team who was pretty bad last season before a stretch of four straight games against teams who went to a bowl last season and ending the year with Miami, North Alabama and Florida - teams who went a combined 12-24 last year.

If Florida State can get through the first four games unbeaten or with just one loss, there is a chance they could run the table with its two toughest games (Duke...yes, that Duke...and Miami) at home. However, the Seminoles do also have the tradition of underachieving when the expectations are that high.

No matter where your loyalty is, right now you likely have mixed feelings on the upcoming slate. The best thing to do? Just stay tuned.