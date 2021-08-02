College Football Overtime: How SEC's Latest Expansion Could Be Bad for Miami, Other Power Programs

Nearly one decade ago, the college football world got rocked by the creation of the new College Football Playoff - a four team system that changed the old postseason and stirred a lot of questions about whether it was truly good for the sport.

Last week, the sport's biggest conference in terms of name decided to make another bold move that is likely to rock the sport once again - this time, not in a good way.

The Southeastern Conference, in a move that shocked many in the sports world, voted unanimously Thursday to extend an offer of membership both the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma - two of the biggest names in college football history.

Geography aside, the move (which was accepted by both schools and is expected to take place as late as 2025) had people wondering why both programs would want to leave another Power Five conference, the Big 12, for the already 14- member SEC.

If you're the SEC, the winner of 11 of the past 15 national titles, it's a clear move to solidify yourself as the premier conference in all of college football by getting two more powers to join with programs like Alabama, LSU, Georgia and the Florida Gators.

If you're any other major college football program with any tradition or talent, like the Miami Hurricanes, it could potentially be the beginning of a long journey in the revamping world of the sport.

The move likely means one of two things is going to take place: either the SEC is going to add as many as four more teams after this move and leave the NCAA or the Big 12 will split up its remaining eight members among the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences.

Either way, it's not a good look for the 'Canes or college football.

If the SEC does decide to go for four more members to get a magic number of 20, there are thoughts that the Hurricanes might be one of the team sought while other reports published in the last week say FSU and Clemson could bolt the ACC for the SEC.

With all due respect to the folks in Coral Gables, do you really think a team who hasn't won a conference title since 2003 - when they were in the Big East - could hang in the SEC right now? Both Miami and FSU are not ready, at this point, for such a possible move.

If the ACC was to accept two members from the Big 12 and become a 16 team conference, who would they take? West Virginia? Iowa State? Kansas and Kansas State? Is any of that supposed to excite fans about the future of the ACC?

Now, there is a chance the bottom isn't going to fall out. Maybe the Big 12 adds two to four new members - schools like Houston, BYU, UCF or others - and stays alive. Maybe the SEC doesn't expand further and college football fans have at least a decade of calm before the next storm.

We're still a while away from knowing what the future holds. But, with the direction things are starting to go, that road could be filled with potholes, speed bumps and a lot of detours from Coral Gables to