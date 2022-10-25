College Football Overtime: Why FIU is Playing Like a Better Team Than Miami Right Now

Dear FIU Football Team,

This letter is to apologize for the weeks...and weeks...and weeks of ridicule for your performance on the football field at points this season. And last season. And the one before that. As it turns out, there may be a college football team in Miami-Dade County that is worse off through the first seven games of the 2022 season. So, there will not be any more jokes at the expense of the team who plays its games off Southwest 8th Street.

Sincerely, the writer of these weekly columns

When it comes to the history of college football in Miami, there is no doubt that the University of Miami Hurricanes are light years ahead of the FIU Panthers. From the five national titles to the list of All-American players as opposed to a FIU program who has had three winless campaigns in its previous 20 seasons of football.

When it comes to which team is in worse shape at this point in the season, that could be a toss-up.

Before the fans of what was once 'The U' get all frustrated at that comment, think about what took place this past weekend. The 'Canes, up 21-17 in the third quarter against Duke...yes, that Duke team you're thinking of...ended up giving up 28 unanswered points and got blown out at home for the second time this season after being a double-digit favorite.

An actual conversation in the press box at Hard Rock Stadium broke out about which loss was worse: a 24-point loss to a Blue Devils team that lost three of its previous four games of a 14-point loss to a Middle Tennessee State team who lost all three games it has played since beating the 'Canes.

What about the Panthers? Well, after defeating an admittedly bad Charlotte team last week FIU now has a 3-4 record on the season. Consider the fact that the 'Paws Up' nation had won just three of its previous 22 games entering the 2022 season and it's pretty simple to see why their stock is slightly higher than the 'Canes.

Are there various reasons for the issues with Miami? Of course there are. It could be anything from the questionable decisions of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to how much of a dumpster fire was left by former head coach Manny Diaz. Also a possibility is the unrealistic expectations of a fanbase that thought a team who went 7-5 in the 2021 season would make drastic leaps just because Mario Cristobal is the new head coach.

FIU is also playing in a conference that is slightly easier than the Atlantic Coast Conference the 'Canes call home. I mean, it's not like the Panthers are going to be hosting that same Middle Tennessee State team on November 26th...oh wait, they do.

Can things turn around for Miami? They better hope so. At 3-4 on the season, the 'Canes have a five-game schedule to end the year that includes in-state rival FSU, defending ACC champs Pittsburgh and the currently No. 5 ranked Clemson Tigers. FIU, meanwhile, is also 3-4 but has just one game left against a team who right now has a winning record.

While some in South Florida insist that it's always about 'The U', there is a segment of the population that would like to add a F and an I to the front of that U.