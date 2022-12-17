Columbus Gets Overtime Win Over Apopka to Capture Class 4M Title

For just the second time in the 60 season history of the Florida High School Athletic Association's state football championship games, South Florida school came away with a sweep of each game they were in.

Columbus needed overtime Saturday to get the 16-13 win over Apopka inside DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, capturing the Class 4M title as schools from Miami-Dade and Broward won all four classifications they were eligible for this season.

The Blue Darters jumped on the board first after ending the game's opening drive with a 220-yard field goal from Hayden Koscicki. Columbus responded with just over two minutes to go in the first quarter with a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alberto Mendoza to wide receiver Jose Leon, giving the Explorers a 7-3 lead.

The teams would exchange possessions in the second quarter before Columbus linebacker Miles McGee recovered a family and gave the Explorers another chance to get on the scoreboard. Kicker William Allen would connect on a 32-yard field goal to give Columbus a 10-3 halftime lead.

After a weather delay of just over one hour and a scoreless third quarter, Apopka would drive down field on a 14-play drive that ended when Blue Darters quarterback Zeldrck Roberts was sacked by Columbus defensive end Daylen Russell. The Explorers would turn the ball over four players later when Mendoza was intercepted by Apopka's Malik Nicholson.

The Blue Darters would tie the game at 10 with a 46-yard touchdown run by Tyson Davison and have a chance to win before Koscicki's 33-yard field goal attempt was blocked as time expired, forcing the first overtime of the five title games played in Fort Lauderdale this year.

In the extra frame, Apopka would score first on a 22-yard field goal from Koscicki to take a three point lead. Columbus would have one final chance and took advantage when wide receiver AJ Arellano, who started the season at quarterback, found Mendoza for a five-yard score giving the Explorers their second state title all-time.

Mendoza went 11 for 16 passing for 148 yards and one touchdown while Leon led all receivers with 49 yards on two receptions. Sedrick Irvin Jr. lead all rushers for Columbus with 54 yards on 15 carries.

Columbus joins Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas and Miami Central with state titles this season. It's the first time since 2019 that South Florida schools have swept the state title games.