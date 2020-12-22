FIU Panthers

Corcoran, Krivokapic Lead FIU Basketball Past Carver College

It was the first time this season Florida International scored at least 100 points

Cameron Corcoran and Petar Krivokapic scored 19 pointsapiece and Florida International romped past Carver College 111-34 on Monday night.

Eric Lovett added 16 points for the Panthers (6-2) and Antonio Daye, Jr. chipped in 14.

It was the first time this season Florida International scored at least 100 points.

Stephen Mayuen had 12 points for the Cougars.

