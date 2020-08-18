Could Canceled 2020 Football Games Lead to Meeting Between FIU and FSU?

In what seems to be the ever changing world of college football schedules that has come with conferences canceling their 2020 seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state of Florida saw another change coming last week.

With the news that the Southern Conference from the Football Championship Subdivison was canceling their season last Thursday, the Florida State Seminoles saw their lone non-conference game of 2020 bite the dust with Samford being forced to withdraw from their September 19th scheduled game in Tallahassee.

Last Friday, officials at Florida International University confirmed that all athletics events would be postponed through at least September 16th - canceling the first two games of the Panthers’ upcoming season against Jacksonville State and UCF to go along with their September 19th game at Old Dominion having previously been canceled.

While fans of the Seminoles would love to see FSU re-schedule a game against rival Florida for their now open spot, the annual game with the Gators will not take place for the first time since 1957 with the SEC’s decision to force conference members - of which UF is one - to play only conference games this upcoming season.

So, could FSU instead schedule FIU in the open spot?

FSU Football posted a message Monday on social media saying they would announce a new foe by the end of this week.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



We are committed to playing an 11 game schedule and anticipate naming our non-conference opponent in the coming days. — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 17, 2020

Both schools have not yet said if a conversation had even taken place about the possibility, but the game would be the first time the Seminoles and Panthers have played on the football field if a game were to take place.

FIU has played the state’s other two power programs before – losing to Florida 62-3 in the 2009 season in their only game against the Gators while losing three straight games with Miami before upsetting the Hurricanes for the first time during the 2019 season.

If the Seminoles were to schedule the Panthers for the game, it would be the first of two straight against teams from the 305 with their annual game against the rival ‘Canes scheduled for September 26th inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.