Cowboys' Brett Maher Converts 25-Yard Field Goal to Tie 49ers

An NFL kicker has made a field goal.

Normally that wouldn't be something to write home about, but Brett Maher has become an exception to the norm in the past week.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker missed four extra point attempts in last week's wild card win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the yips remained in Sunday's divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers.

His first PAT of the game was blocked, and a replay showed that the kick was headed wide left regardless.

Then in the third quarter, Dallas called upon Maher to attempt a 25-yarder to tie the game at 9-9. He had no issues drilling it.

Maher, 33, made 29 of 32 field goals during the regular season, good for 90.6%. He went 50-for-53 on PATs in the same span, good for 94.3%.