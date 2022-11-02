Cowboys' Micah Parsons Attends and Roots for Phillies in World Series Win

Micah Parsons attends and roots for Phillies in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Micah Parsons might play for the Dallas Cowboys, but his allegiance is firmly with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

The Cowboys linebacker spent his bye week on site at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies’ Game 3 win over the Houston Astros. His Texas ties are clearly secondary to the Pennsylvania native, who has been tweeting his support throughout the Phillies’ unlikely postseason run.

Parsons was born and raised in Harrisburg, just over two hours west of Philadelphia. He stayed in state for college and played two seasons at Penn State before the Cowboys took him with the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lost in the excitement of his rookie campaign is the fact that Parsons nearly ended up with the Eagles.

The Cowboys entered the 2021 NFL Draft hoping to take Kyle Pitts, Jaycee Horn or Patrick Surtain II with the No. 10 pick. When Surtain -- the last of the trio to be selected -- was taken with the No. 9 pick, Dallas was forced to return to the drawing board.

They quickly found a solution, opting to trade down for the Philadelphia Eagles’ No. 12 and No. 84 pick. With Philadelphia in the driver’s seat of the No. 10 pick, it looked like Parsons could stay local. However, the Eagles had other ideas, opting to take Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

Parsons eventually landed with the Cowboys two picks later.

He wasted no time silencing the doubters, earning All-Pro honors and being named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Despite being a vocal Phillies fan, Parsons doesn’t extend that same sympathy to the Eagles.

In their matchup this year, Parsons recorded seven tackles. The Eagles ultimately got the win to remain undefeated, in part thanks to Smith’s receiving touchdown, but it came at the cost of remembering what they passed up on.

The Eagles and Cowboys will face off again on Dec. 24 in Dallas.