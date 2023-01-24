Cowboys' Own Twitter Account Roasts Dak Prescott After Loss to 49ers

Cowboys' own Twitter account roasts Dak after loss to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got roasted by many on social media Sunday night, including the ... Dallas Cowboys?

The team's official Twitter account tweeted a harsh -- albeit accurate -- assessment of Prescott's performance after the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional round on Sunday.

The Cowboy-on-Cowboy crime took place shortly after Prescott threw two costly interceptions that contributed to Dallas being eliminated by the 49ers for the second consecutive season.

"Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds," the tweet read. It included a photo of a dejected Prescott and a link to a story with the headline "Dak on Loss to 49ers: Unacceptable, 100% On Me."

Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.#DALvsSF | #DallasCowboys — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 23, 2023

To be fair, it seems the tweet simply included the wording from the story's excerpt.

But many viewed it as friendly fire from a brand account that placed blame on Prescott.

Herman Edwards rips the Dallas Cowboys for blaming Sunday's loss on Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/mC4b9AWEki — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 23, 2023

And it wasn't the only shot fired.

Divisional game recap as told by the Cowboys 💀😅 pic.twitter.com/zJRD3sD20K — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2023

Prescott, who led the NFL in interceptions with 15 despite playing in just 12 games, completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards with one touchdown against the 49ers. Both of his interceptions came in the first half, one of which was in the red zone, and each led to a field goal for the 49ers.

"Those are throws you can't have, not in the playoffs," Prescott told reporters after the game. "Not when you're playing a team like that [and] on the road. No excuses for it. Those are 100 percent on me."

Many on Twitter took shots at the Cowboys after the loss, particularly for their disastrous final play. Prescott also got his fair share of criticism. But things got weird when the Cowboys' social media team seemed to join in on the act by appearing to pin the loss on their quarterback.

Some found the tweet hilarious, others defended Prescott and questioned how the tweet was still up.

Even the Dallas Cowboys official account is dumping on Dak. https://t.co/1DkkkIuRTP — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 23, 2023

Jerry had to tweet this himself no way it’s been up for a day 🤣 https://t.co/6yBJedHWMg — Alex I. Yepez (@AlexxYepez) January 24, 2023

Damn this is cold, it’s ok for the fans and outside media to do this but never from the home team. https://t.co/q9vfVM95cj — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) January 24, 2023

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys would post this about their franchise quarterback. This is NOT what a âteamâ should be about. Who is in charge of social media? Damn shame. https://t.co/SE75O10Mul — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams)

The Cowboys lost their seventh straight divisional round game, having failed to reach the NFC Championship game since they last won the Super Bowl during the 1995 season.

"Defense gave us an opportunity to win this game," Prescott told reporters. "They played hard against a really, really good offense, a really good team. For us to only put up the points that we did, that’s unacceptable. It starts with me. I’ve got to be better. There’s no other way to sugarcoat it.”

