Dale Jarrett Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis During TV Show

The 63-year-old Jarrett broke the news during NASCAR's Hall of Fame announcement

Dale Jarrett apeaks at the Charlotte Convention Center on Jan. 27, 2015, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Bob Leverone/NASCAR via Getty Images

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.

The 63-year-old Jarrett broke the news during NASCAR's Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that's why he did not return to NBCSN's studio with the other hosts.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion said the only symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing well.

“I’ve been one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this and it’s really getting less and less each day, so I’m doing very, very well," Jarrett said. “All I can say is follow all the guidelines stay as safe as you possibly can and hopefully we can all get through this in the very near future."

