Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Hints at Possible Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ.

Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering from a torn ACL, would be ready to play.

“He’s at a level, but I don’t have an exact quantifying way to say when, but he is working,” Jones told reporters after the NFL League Meetings on Wednesday. “But sooner rather than later. Yes, just stand by. Stand by.”

Jones was asked if there is a timeline on Beckham making a decision, with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also reportedly interested.

“I don’t want to talk about that but stand by," Jones said. "This thing could break."

Beckham, the Giants' first-round pick in 2014, has 531 catches for 7,367 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns in his career. In eight regular-season games for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last season, he had 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

He caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl to open the scoring but later suffered a torn ACL later in the game. When the 30-year-old will be able to return to the field remains something of a mystery, but Jones has maintained interest in adding Beckham for the Cowboys' potential playoff run.

Beckham met with the Cowboys last week, and he also attended a Dallas Mavericks game with members of the team.

“Great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays,” Jones said of Beckham. “And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, and I may be arm waving, could be the difference in the world championship.”