Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,' Appears to Be ‘Neurologically Intact'

The Bills posted an update on their 24-year-old safety on Thursday

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday.

The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact.” While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.

Here is the full statement from the team:

Hamlin’s agency, Agency 1 Sports, also posted a statement about Hamlin’s “substantial improvement” and the support he has received from across the NFL.

Kaiir Elam, who is teammates with Hamlin in the Bills’ secondary, also provided an update.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night and has been gripping the hands of those near him.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday’s matchup between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was listed in critical condition late Monday night.

