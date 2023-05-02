Dates Released for Capital One Orange Bowl Games in 2024, 2025 Seasons During Expanded Playoff

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, the annual Capital One Orange Bowl could be slightly later than normal.

The CFP announced dates for the games in the 2024 and 2025 seasons on Tuesday.

For the 2024 season, the Orange Bowl will be played Thursday, January 9, 2025 and will be one of the playoff's semifinal games.

For the 2025 season, the game will be played on New Year's Day 2026 and will be one of the playoff's quarterfinal games. Exact kickoff times will be released at a later date.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This year's game will take place December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium.