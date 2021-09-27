David Letterman Hilariously Interviews Kevin Durant at Nets Media Day

David Letterman Hilariously Interviews Kevin Durant at Media Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With the name David Letterman, one would think the legendary late-night host and comedian could decipher why Kevin Durant is nicknamed “KD.”

Apparently “Dave from Basketball Digest” could not, though.

Letterman, posing as a reporter, decided to get an answer from Durant on the topic at Brooklyn Nets media day on Monday:

Full Kevin Durant & David Letterman Nets media day interview



KD: "They let anybody in here"

DL: "Hey! I heard that!" pic.twitter.com/KpieM515US — Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) September 27, 2021

“Umm,” an unimpressed Durant began, “my first name is Kevin with a ‘K’ and my last name is Durant with a ‘D.’”

Letterman followed up his question on initials with another facetious inquiry, this time about how much effort Durant will play with this season.

“This year, what percentage do you plan on giving on the court? 90%? 95%? 100%? 110%?” he asked. “What are we looking at?”

After taking a moment to think about it, Durant answered on the high end of the effort scale:

“Uh, 110%.”

After shaking off the idea of playing for both the Nets and New York Knicks, Durant couldn’t help but laugh at Letterman’s last question:

“What about the Pelicans?” Letterman asked. “When you play the Pelicans, does it kind of make you giggle?”

As Letterman was walking out, Durant decided to take a shot at his interviewer.

“They just let anybody in here,” he said.

“Hey, I heard that!” Letterman responded in the distance.

Letterman wasn’t the only man rocking an impressive beard at Nets media day. James Harden also took to the podium as he prepared for his second year and first full season in Brooklyn, and he believes the team is ready to be even better in 2021-22.