Daye Jr., Brewer Carry FIU Basketball Over Old Dominion

Eric Lovett had 10 points for Florida International (7-2, 1-0 Conference USA)

Antonio Daye Jr. had 16 points as Florida International beat Old Dominion 82-67 on Friday night. Tevin Brewer added 13 points for the Panthers, and Radshad Davis chipped in 11 points.

Eric Lovett had 10 points for Florida International (7-2, 1-0 Conference USA).

Malik Curry had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Monarchs (4-3, 0-1). Kalu Ezikpe added 13 points and nine rebounds. A.J. Oliver II had 11 points.

