Dayton Makes 11 3s, Beats Miami 76-60

Isaiah Wong was the lone player in double figures for Miami (3-2) with 10 points

By The Associated Press

Freshman Daron Holmes II scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half, Elijah Weaver scored all 14 of his points in the second half and Dayton beat Miami 76-60 on Thursday at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Weaver finished 4 of 5 from distance as the Flyers hit 11 of 19. Malachi Smith, another freshman, scored 14 points with seven assists and Mustapha Amzil added three 3-pointers and 11 points for Dayton (2-3).

Dayton led 36-25 at halftime. Miami scored the opening six points of the second half, but Smith and Weaver combined to score the next 10 points, with two 3-pointers from Weaver, and Dayton led by double figures the rest of the way. The Flyers finished the game making five of their last seven shots from the field.

It was Anthony Grant’s 80th career win at Dayton.

Isaiah Wong was the lone player in double figures for Miami (3-2) with 10 points. The Hurricanes were held to 38.3% shooting, including 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

Dayton’s defense held Miami to just 13 points in the first 10 minutes on 29% shooting.

