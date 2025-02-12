Sports

How to watch the Daytona 500: Qualifying, TV schedule, start time and lineup

Here's everything you need to know for the 2025 Daytona 500, which is set for this Sunday afternoon.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

From the NFL's Super Bowl last Sunday to NASCAR's Super Bowl this Sunday.

Unlike every other sport, NASCAR's signature event comes with its first race of the season -- the Daytona 500.

Every driver dreams of hoisting the Harley J. Earl Trophy, which has been handed to the winner of "The Great American Race" every year since 1959. Legends like Richard Petty (7), Cale Yarborough (4) and Jeff Gordon (3) are among the most frequent winners, and all 45 drivers attempting to win it in 2025 would be honored to add their name to the prestigious list of champions.

Here's all the info to know for the Daytona 500:

When is the Daytona 500 in 2025?

The 2025 Daytona 500 is set for Sunday, Feb. 16.

What time is the Daytona 500 in 2025?

Pre-race festivities will begin with driver introductions at 2:15 p.m. ET

The green flag will then wave at 3:11 p.m. ET for the official start of the Daytona 500.

How do I watch the Daytona 500? Full TV schedule

Cars will be on track beginning Wednesday through the race on Sunday. Practice and single-lap qualifying will be held on Wednesday, where the front row starters will be set. The rest of the starting lineup will be determined Thursday in the duels, which are 60-lap qualifying races. There are 45 drivers trying to make the race this year, but only 40 (or 41) spots available.

Here's the full schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Thursday, Feb. 13

Friday, Feb. 14

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sunday, Feb. 16

Who is racing in the Daytona 500? Entry list

There are 45 drivers on the entry list this year, which is the most since 2015. Four or five drivers will go home on Thursday, depending on how qualifying and the duels shake out.

The field has a handful of standout "open" teams that are not locked into the race. Two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson and 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. (who retired after last year) will headline that group in one-off rides for Legacy Motor Club and TRICON Garage, respectively. Then there's Hélio Castroneves, the four-time Indy 500 winner who will be making his NASCAR debut for Trackhouse Racing. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is also on the entry list ... but as an owner for the very first time, with reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier behind the wheel.

Here's the full entry list for the 2025 Daytona 500 (* = not locked into the race):

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
01Corey LaJoie*Rick Ware RacingTake 5 Oil Change/DuraMax
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBusch Beer
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeDiscount Tire
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingBass Pro Shops
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsRush Truck Centers
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsHendrickCars.com
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingKroger/Cottonelle
7Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsChili's
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingZone
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsNAPA Auto Parts
10Ty DillonKaulig RacingGrizzly Nicotine Pouches
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingNational Debt Relief
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeMenards/Peak
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingCelsius
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFastenal
19Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingBass Pro Shops
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingDeWalt/Interstate Batteries
21Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingMotorcraft/Quick Lane
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeShell/Pennzoil
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingMcDonald's
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsAxalta
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsLove's Travel Stops
35Riley Herbst23XI RacingMonster Energy
38Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsSpeedy Cash
40Justin Allgaier*JR MotorsportsTraveller Whiskey
41Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamHaas Tooling
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubDollar Tree
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubAdvent Health
44JJ Yeley*NY Racing TeamGreen River Whiskey
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingMonster Energy
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingSunnyD
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly
51Cody WareRick Ware RacingParts Plus/Jacob
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingMonster Energy
56Martin Truex Jr.*TRICON GarageBass Pro Shops
60Ryan PreeceRFK RacingBuildSubmarines.com
62Anthony Alfredo*Beard MotorsportsFortify Building Solutions
66Chandler Smith*Garage 66Quick Tie
71Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsGo Bowling
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsPremier Security
78BJ McLeod*Live Fast MotorsportsHitchGO
84Jimmie Johnson*Legacy Motor ClubCarvana
88Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingWeatherTech
91Hélio CastronevesTrackhouse RacingWendy's
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingFreeway Insurance
2025 Daytona 500 entry list

Picks and predictions for the Daytona 500

Good luck trying to pick a winner in Daytona.

Superspeedway races are nearly impossible to predict, but that won't stop us from trying. With the variance of the draft and big crashes, favorites can get knocked out of the race even when its not their fault. That's probably why there has been a different winner in each of the last five years.

To narrow it down, let's take a look at the superspeedway races (Daytona and Talladega) from last year. In those four events, a Ford driver started first each time. The blue ovals figured something out in qualifying, which can help lead to race success (track position, pit stall selection, etc.). The four races, however, were won by two Chevys, one Toyota and one Ford -- proving the unpredictability of these events.

Expect the Fords to be quick in qualifying once again this season, which could translate to success for Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric and Brad Keselowski.

In 10 Daytona 500 starts, Blaney has four top-10s and 186 laps led. He's a three-time winner at Talladega, so drafting tracks have been kind to him in the past. Cindric won the Daytona 500 as a rookie in 2022 and has regularly been in the mix since then. Keselowski is more due than anyone -- he's a six-time Talladega winner but is winless in his 15 Daytona 500 starts. He's led 180 laps in those 15 races, so perhaps the 41-year-old can finally break through in 2025.

As for other manufacturers, it's hard to avoid Denny Hamlin for Toyota and William Byron for Chevy. Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 winner and often rises to the occasion in this event. Byron, meanwhile, is the defending winner and has at least 100 career laps led at both Daytona and Talladega.

Some longer shots worth watching are Bubba Wallace (three Daytona 500 top-fives), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2023 Daytona winner and 2024 Talladega winner), Justin Haley (only career win at Daytona) and Todd Gilliland (16 laps led last year).

Get to know NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.

Daytona 500 past winners and race history

Eight drivers on the entry list have won the Daytona 500 before: Byron (2024), Stenhouse (2023), Cindric (2022), McDowell (2021), Dillon (2018), Hamlin (2016, 2019, 2020), Logano (2015) and Johnson (2006, 2013).

For Hamlin, a win would tie him with Yarborough for the second-most Daytona 500 victories of all time. He's currently tied with Hall of Famers Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett and Gordon with three wins.

Six other drivers in the field have won, but in the 400-mile summer race -- Buescher (2023), Blaney (2021), Haley (2019), Jones (2018), Keselowski (2016) and Busch (2008).

Weather forecast for Daytona 500

Florida weather is always a wild card, especially around the Daytona 500.

According to NBC Miami, Daytona Beach could be rainy on Sunday for the race. There's a 56% chance of rain as of Wednesday, with showers potentially developing later in the day before clearing out in the evening. Cup cars can't race in the rain at Daytona, but the track could be dried for a race under the lights if necessary. The Daytona 500 has been postponed to Monday due to rain three times since 2012, including last year. Keep up to date with the latest forecast.

