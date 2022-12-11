Deebo Samuel Most Likely Suffered Ankle Sprain Vs. Bucs, Kyle Shanahan Says

Shanahan: Deebo most likely suffered high ankle sprain vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Every member of 49ers Faithful held their breath when star receiver Deebo Samuel went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter of San Francisco's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said in his postgame press conference that Samuel did not endure an ankle fracture. His injury most likely is a high ankle sprain, which is good news for the "wide back."

WR Deebo Samuel did NOT sustain an ankle fracture, #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. It’s most likely a high-ankle sprain, he said. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 12, 2022

If it is a high ankle sprain, Samuel's recovery timeline all depends on the severity of the injury. More details will be available in the coming days as Samuel likely will undergo an MRI.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, recovery from a high ankle sprain generally is expected to be 4-to-6 weeks. The NFL playoffs open with the Wild Card Round on Jan. 14 -- about five weeks from Sunday.

Samuel gained 64 yards on eight touches, including a 13-yard scamper into the end zone for the game's first points, before exiting with the injury. That was his third rushing touchdown of the season, which earned him a $150,000 bonus in contract incentives.

Losing Samuel to injury would be devastating for the 49ers. With two starting quarterbacks already ruled out for the season in Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' Super Bowl hopes rely on the shoulders of 22-year-old rookie Brock Purdy. Having elite offensive weapons like Samuel, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle healthy eases the expectations on Purdy, who so far has passed the eye test and threw for 185 yards and two scores on 16-of-21 passing against Tampa Bay.

Shanahan revealed that Purdy endured an oblique injury against the Buccaneers, but that is not why he was removed in the fourth quarter with San Francisco owning a comfortable 35-7 lead.

Watching key members of the 49ers' offense going down with serious injury is nothing new for Shanahan. San Francisco lost two starting quarterbacks, Lance and Garoppolo, to season-ending injuries in a span of 77 days.

It's not clear when Samuel will be able to return for the 49ers, but they are hopeful he will be ready when the playoff bracket begins.