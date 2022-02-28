Derek Jeter Stepping Down as Marlins CEO After Five Seasons

One of the best players in the history of Major League Baseball will no longer be a part of the Miami Marlins organization.

Derek Jeter, who has been part of an ownership group for the team since August 2017 when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria, announced Monday he is stepping down effective immediately.

We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality,” Jeter said in a statement. “That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins."

A member of Baseball's Hall of Fame who won five World Series titles with the New York Yankees, Jeter was a part of one playoff appearance for the Marlins in 2020 - the only season Miami finished with a record above .500.

Miami went 218-327 during his years at the helm. In the three other full seasons under Jeter, the Marlins went 63-98, 57-105 and 67-95.

While the Yankees are among baseball's highest spenders, Miami was 27th among the 30 teams in payroll last year at $61 million.

“My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home," Jeter said. "The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team.”

