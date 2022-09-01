Diaz Lifts Columbus Crew Past Inter Miami

Luis Diaz scored in the 64th minute as the Columbus Crew earned a 1-0 win over Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

Columbus (9-6-12) outshot Miami (10-12-6) 13-3, with four shots on goal to one.

Up next for the Crew is a matchup Saturday with the Chicago Fire at home, while Miami plays Orlando on Sunday.

___

