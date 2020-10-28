Dodgers' Justin Turner Tests Positive for COVID, Pulled From World Series Game

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from the World Series-clinching game Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reports.

Turner was mysteriously taken out of the game in the seventh inning and wasn't on the diamond at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Shortly after the final out, it was revealed that the 35-year-old Southern California native Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We learned during the game that Justin was a positive," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "He was immediately isolated to prevent spread."

Turner took to Twitter after the game and told fans he was feeling OK.

"Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all," Turner wrote. "Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA."

