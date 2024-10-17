Kiké Hernández and Shohei Ohtani power the Dodgers past Mets 8-0 in Game 3 of NLCS, LA lead series 2-1

History remembers the October heroes over the regular season Joes. Six months of mediocrity is expunged with one swing in the postseason. Just ask Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson.

But whether it’s Jackson, or Derek Jeter, Madison Bumgarner or Joc Pederson, players that can perform on the game’s biggest stage, undisturbed and undeterred by the big moments, shining bright like a light, gleaming like a gem, these are the legends that people remember long after the final out has been recorded.

Kiké Hernandez is one of those players, Walker Buehler is also one of those players, their teammate, Shohei Ohtani, playing in his first postseason, would like to become one of those players too.

Hernandez and Ohtani both hit big homers in the Big Apple on Wednesday, powering the Los Angeles Dodgers past the New York Mets 8-0 in Game 3 of the National League Champions Series, for a 2-1 series lead.

Relegated to the bench from spring to fall, Hernández turns into Hank Aaron when the calendar turns to October. His 15th career postseason homer now puts him into a tie with Babe Ruth for 10th on the all-time list. Just two shy of David Ortiz and three behind the aforementioned Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson.

"I like Halloween," joked Hernández of why he performs at his best in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Ohtani’s first taste of the postseason has looked paltry compared to his historic regular season. The soon-to-be NL MVP who had 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases during the 2024 campaign, was batting .222 with just one home run and no stolen bases in the postseason entering Game 3.

The narrative after the Dodgers 7-3 loss in Game 2, was that Ohtani was like Barry Bonds or Aaron Judge before him; great in the regular season, but a shell of themselves come October.

Maybe it’s not a coincidence Judge hit his first homer of the playoffs in NYC on Tuesday, because Ohtani took a bite out of the Big Apple with his mammoth blast on Wednesday.

SHOHEI OHTANI SENDS THIS BASEBALL TO A DIFFERENT PLANET 🚀 pic.twitter.com/9PRfNF0d3S — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2024

"I don't know why people are talking about Shohei's struggles," said teammate Mookie Betts of Ohtani. "He's the best player on the field every day. Oh, he hasn't gotten a hit without runners on base, who cares! It's Shoehei Ohtani. Everyone knows who he is. Every time he steps into the box, everyone expects something good to happen and I think that's the problem. He's done it so many times that you expect it, and when he's a human for 20 at-bats, people worry. It's Shohei Ohtani, he'll be fine."

Betts is correct, but the strange correlation between Ohtani's performance with runners on base compared to not is one of the more bewildering stats in the 2024 playoffs.

With runners on base, Ohtani has 17 hits in his last 20 at-bats. That's the most hits by any MLB player over any span of 20 at-bats with RISP in the last 50 years, regular or postseason.

However, when there are no runners on base, Ohtani is 0-for-22, but a runner in scoring position and he becomes a UPS driver, he always delivers.

"What I really focus on is how I play at the plate. If I'm feeling good and the results aren't there, then I'm not too concerned because there's luck involved," said Ohtani through a translator of the difference in performance with runners on base and without. "Again, this is my first experience in the postseason, so I can't really rely on the experiences or my reflection in the past. But what I do know is that we've been playing against good teams, better teams, with their best pitchers. So being able to get base hits, put up results isn't as easy maybe as it could be. And so with that being said, my focus really is on just whatever happened in the previous game, that's it. And I'm really focused on the next game and something that perhaps I would reflect back once everything is over."

Both teams had their chances in Game 3. They left a combined 16 men on base, but whereas the Mets missed out on all their opportunities, the fortuitous Dodgers cashed in with three big swings.

The Dodgers found themselves on the receiving end of some bad defense in the top of the second inning.

Max Muncy, led off with a walk, Teoscar Hernandez reached on a fielder’s choice that bounced off Jose Iglesias, and the Dodgers scored their first run thanks to back to back comebackers to the pitcher that were mishandled. Tommy Edman followed with a sac fly that gave the Dodgers a two-run lead.

Will and Tommy bring 'em in! pic.twitter.com/nVvvZ9FKfQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 17, 2024

Buehler darted and danced his way out of danger all night, like a man avoiding a swarm of hornets. After lading the bases with one out in the bottom of the second inning, Buehler struck out back-to-back hitters, including Mets’ MVP Francisco Lindor, to end the threat.

Walker Buehler strikes out Francisco Lindor to get out of a bases-loaded jam 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jk3ch2cR4a — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2024

Buehler struck out sx in four scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with two walks in his 17th career postseason start, second-most in Dodgers history behind only Clayton Kershaw with 32.

Buehler also became the first pitcher in MLB history to throw 90 or more pitchers in a a scoreless postseason start that only lasted four innings or less.

His counterpart, Mets’ right-hander Luis Severino, had a similar fate. After dancing with danger himself, he got out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the third, he exited the game with two outs in the 5th.

What followed was a battle of the bullpens. The Dodgers had plenty of relievers available at their disposal after a blowout in Game 1, and didn't use any of their high-leverage arms during a bullpen game on Monday. After an off day on Tuesday, the arms in the pen were fresh and invigorated like a breeze coming off the Hudson river.

Michael Kopech, Ryan Brasier, Blake Treien, and Ben Casparius combined to throw five shutout innings of relief, putting the Dodgers just two wins away from advancing to their fourth World Series in eight years.

Muncy added a home run late in the game, putting him into a three-way tie with Corey Seager and Justin Turner for the most home runs in Dodgers playoff history.

MAD MAX TO THE UPPER TANK 😮😳 pic.twitter.com/XgiasOex8W — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2024

However, when the story of Game 3 is retold many years from now, it will be the heroics of Hernández and Ohtani that will be remembered. One of a veteran utility player who earns his paycheck in October, and the superstar whose just opening his October account.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven NLCS is scheduled for Thursday, October 17th with first pitch scheduled for 5:08 PM PT.