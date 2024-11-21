Shohei Ohtani on verge of rare feat and third MVP award

What to Know Shohei Ohtani is the AL MVP frontrunner after a historic MLB season.

Ohtani smacked 50 home runs and stole 50 bases on the way to the Dodgers' eighth World Series title.

The award would be Ohtani's first in the NL after winning the AL award in 2021 and 2023 when he was an Angel.

Frank Robinson, who played for the Reds in 1961 and Orioles in 1966, is the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of his third Most Valuable Player award and another significant MLB feat after a season for the ages.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The American League and National League MVPs will be announced Thursday afternoon with both Ohtani and the Yankees' Aaron Judge considered strong frontrunners to win in their respective leagues. The award would be Ohtani's first in the NL after winning the AL award in 2021 and 2023 when he was an Angel.

Frank Robinson, who played for the Reds in 1961 and Orioles in 1966, is the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Ohtani signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December. He went on to author one of MLB's most memorable seasons with an unprecedented 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases.

The two-way star from Japan hit .310, stole 59 bases and led the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs, leading the Dodgers to a postseason that ended with the franchise's eighth World Series title.

Ohtani did not pitch in 2024 following elbow surgery. He would become the first primary DH to win an MVP award.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi breaks down the impressive seasons of the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and Yankees’ Aaron Judge and how they rank in MLB history.

Ohtani would become the 12th player with three or more MVPs, joining Barry Bonds (seven) and Jimmie Foxx, Joe DiMaggio, Stan Musial, Roy Campanella, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Mike Schmidt, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and Mike Trout (three each).

The AL honor would be Judge's second.

Balloting was conducted before the postseason.