Dolphins Acquiring LB Bradley Chubb in Deal With Denver: Source

With the National Football League's trade deadline Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins made a move to solidify their defense in a push toward the playoffs.

The Dolphins will reportedly acquire linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a trade that has Miami sending its first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Another big trade: Denver is dealing LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from San Francisco, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lmkIzrQK5h — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

In his fifth season in the NFL, Chubb has 5.5 sacks this season and two forced fumbles. For his career, he has 26 total sacks that included 12 during his rookie season in 2018. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

The Dolphins (5-3) take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday on the road.