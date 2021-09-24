Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Assistant Rob Leonard in Protocols, Will Miss Game

The Dolphins made the announcement Friday and said his responsibilities “will be shared amongst the defensive staff”

By The Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins will be without outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Dolphins made the announcement Friday and said his responsibilities “will be shared amongst the defensive staff.” Leonard’s status for Miami’s preparations next week leading into an Oct. 3 home game against Indianapolis is unknown.

No Dolphins players are currently sidelined because of the virus protocols.

The team was without left tackle Austin Jackson for about a week of practice earlier this month because of a positive test, and tight end Adam Shaheen missed Miami’s season-opener against New England following a testing issue.

