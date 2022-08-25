Dolphins Cancel Joint Practice Thursday With Eagles Due to ‘Non-COVID Illness'

Two days ahead of their preseason meeting, the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will not be taking part in a final joint practice Thursday.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reports the Dolphins canceled the practice “out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness" following Wednesday's practice.

The Eagles will still practice Thursday at Baptist Health Training Complex located next to Hard Rock Stadium, but the Dolphins will meet virtually. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel is still scheduled to meet with reporters in person.

The Dolphins and Eagles will close out the preseason Saturday at 7 p.m.