Miami Dolphins

Complete coverage of the two-time Super Bowl champs
NFL

Dolphins Cut McCain to Make Room for Rookie

McCain, who has spent his entire six-year NFL career with Miami, started 15 games last season and has 55 career starts

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Safety Bobby McCain was released Thursday by the Miami Dolphins, who took Jevon Holland of Oregon as a potential replacement in the second round of the draft.

Holland is now the front-runner to be paired at safety with veteran Eric Rowe this season.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

McCain, who has spent his entire six-year NFL career with Miami, started 15 games last season and has 55 career starts. His release clears $5.6 million in salary cap space for the Dolphins.

Sports

tokyo olympics 4 hours ago

Pfzier and BioNTech to Donate Vaccines for Olympic Athletes

MLB 7 hours ago

Duvall Drives in 4, Helps Miami Marlins Roll Past Arizona Diamondbacks

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLMiami DolphinsBobby McCain
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us