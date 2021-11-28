Sports

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Duke Riley Blocks Punt Vs. Panthers After Stepping Onto Field Late

Justin Coleman recovered the ball for a Miami touchdown

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

Better late than never for Duke Riley.

The Miami Dolphins linebacker was tardy stepping onto the field for a punt in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Once in position, though, he made a huge play to get Miami on the board.

Riley blocked Lachlan Edwards’ punt and Justin Coleman recovered the ball for a Dolphins touchdown.

That wasn’t the only key play from Riley on the drive. He also broke up a pass intended for Panthers wideout D.J. Moore on the previous play to set up the punt in the first place.

Riley entered Sunday’s contest with 11 tackles in his first 11 games in a Dolphins uniform. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins’ lead was short-lived as the Panthers evened the game with a Cam Newton touchdown run on the ensuing drive.

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinsNFLCarolina PanthersNFL Week 12
