Dolphins Hold on to Win Preseason Opener Against Tampa Bay

The game may not count once the regular season starts, but the Mike McDaniel era officially got underway with a win Saturday for the Miami Dolphins.

A late missed field goal attempt by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers allowed Miami to hold on for the 26-24 win, giving their first year head coach a win in his debut.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson, who got the start while regular starter Tua Tagovailoa had the night off like many other Dolphins starters, went 20 for 28 passing for 218 yards and one touchdown.

Miami used four field goals from kicker Jason Sanders to go along with that touchdown pass from Thompson to wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. The Dolphins got their other touchdown on a fumbler returned 32 yards by Sam Eguavoen which gave Miami a 20-14 halftime lead.

Tampa Bay had a chance for the win, but a 49-yard field goal attempt from Jose Borregales bounced off the right upright as time expired.

Miami will return home next Saturday for their second preseason game of 2022 against the Las Vegas Raiders.