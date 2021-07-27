Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Howard Reports Despite Unhappiness With Contract

Howard wants to renegotiate the $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago, and there had been speculation he might hold out

By Steven Wine

All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard joined the rest of the Miami Dolphins reporting for training camp Tuesday after he sat out mandatory minicamp because he's unhappy about his contract.

Howard wants to renegotiate the $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago, and there had been speculation he might hold out.

Last year Howard had 10 interceptions, the most in the NFL since 2007. He also led the league with 20 passes defended.

But Miami's other starting cornerback, Byron Jones﻿, has a bigger contract — an $82.5 million, five-year deal signed last year.

