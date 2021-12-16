Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Waddle becomes the fifth Dolphins player on the list, joining safety Jevon Holland and running backs Phillip Lindsay, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin

Already thin at several positions, the Miami Dolphins could be without another star player Sunday.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was placed on the list Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets. The news was reported by several outlets, including NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

Waddle becomes the fifth Dolphins player on the list, joining safety Jevon Holland and running backs Phillip Lindsay, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.

Waddle leads the Dolphins with 86 receptions for 849 yards and four touchdowns.

