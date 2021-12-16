Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Already thin at several positions, the Miami Dolphins could be without another star player Sunday.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was placed on the list Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets. The news was reported by several outlets, including NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Waddle becomes the fifth Dolphins player on the list, joining safety Jevon Holland and running backs Phillip Lindsay, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.

Waddle leads the Dolphins with 86 receptions for 849 yards and four touchdowns.