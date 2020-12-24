Dolphins Leading Rusher Gaskin Activated From COVID-19 List

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Gaskin is Miami's leading rusher this season even though he hasn't played since Week 4. He missed four games because of a knee injury and has been on the COVID list since Dec. 12.

The Dolphins rank 22nd in rushing but ran for 250 yards last week against New England, their highest total since 2016.

Miami (9-5) plays at Las Vegas (7-7) on Saturday night.

