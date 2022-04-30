Dolphins Make Three Picks in Final Four Rounds of 2022 NFL Draft

After being mostly quiet during the first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins again were not much of a presence over the final four rounds of the draft Saturday.

The Dolphins made their second pick of the draft in the fourth round, when they selected Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma with the No. 125 overall pick. The 6'2" native of Fort Worth, TX had 48 catches for 705 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Miami would wait over 100 picks to select again, taking California linebacker Cameron Goode with the No. 224 overall pick in the seventh round. The 6'4" Texas native had 45 tackles and seven sacks for the Bears in 2021.

The Dolphins made one final pick at No. 247, selecting Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson. The Missouri native threw for over 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Miami's first pick of the draft came late Friday night, when the Dolphins selected Georgia LB Channing Tindall with the No. 102 overall pick in the third round.

The Dolphins' four selections are the fewest the team has had in their history, dating back to the 1966 season.