Dolphins overcome 3 turnovers to beat Raiders 20-13

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey caught a game-sealing interception to help stifle Las Vegas’ fourth-quarter comeback, and the Miami Dolphins overcame three turnovers to hold off the Raiders 20-13 Sunday.

Ramsey, who also intercepted Aidan O’Connell earlier in the game, caught a pass in the end zone intended for Tre Tucker with 22 seconds left, ending a rare game in which Miami’s defense outshined its offense.

Tua Tagovailoa was 28 of 39 with 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Miami. He also lost his third fumble of the season on a scramble on the Dolphins’ opening drive. Tyreek Hill caught his league-leading eighth touchdown of the season and had 146 yards on 10 catches.

O’Connell, who finished 24 of 41 with 271 yards and three interceptions, also threw a pick on Las Vegas’ penultimate drive.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

With his team down 7, O’Connell dropped back to pass on fourth down at Miami’s 38 when defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wrapped him up. O’Connell tried to force up a pass, and Jaelan Phillips came up with the ball for his first career interception.

Salvon Ahmed caught Tagovailoa’s other touchdown, an 11-yard score in the second quarter.

With 10:55 left, the Raiders got the ball at the 50 after a Dolphins punt but ended up turning the ball over on downs after a deep pass from O’Connell to Tucker on second-and-17 that was originally ruled a catch was overturned.

Las Vegas (5-6) had a two-game winning streak snapped, and the victory by Miami (7-3) strengthened its hold atop the AFC East.

Both defenses got off to a hot start. On the Raiders’ opening drive, Miami linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel punched the ball out of the hands of rookie tight end Michael Mayer for what was originally called a fumble returned by safety Jevon Holland for a Dolphins touchdown. Officials overturned it to an incomplete pass after a short review, but the play forced a Las Vegas punt.

On the next drive, Luke Masterson jarred the ball loose from Tagovailoa’s grip on a third down scramble deep in Dolphins territory. Miami’s defense then held the Raiders to a field goal, which Daniel Carlson nailed from 34 yards for a 3-0 lead.

The sequence repeated itself late in the first half. Dolphins rookie tight end Julian Hill, on just his second catch of the year, fumbled at Miami’s 32, and it was recovered by Divine Deablo. Miami’s defense, which entered allowing fewer than 17 points in two straight outings, held again and forced a 47-yard field goal by Carlson. The Dolphins took a 14-13 lead into the half.

The Raiders had little offense for much of the game outside of Adams, who finished with 82 yards receiving, including a 46-yard touchdown catch.

The Dolphins finished with 422 yards of offense despite scoring their fewest points at home all year. Miami hasn’t lost a game at home this season.

INJURIES:

Raiders: S Marcus Epps left in the second quarter with a neck injury and did not return.

Dolphins: RB De’Von Achane, who returned after missing the past four games with a knee injury, exited after Miami’s second drive with a knee injury and did not return. ... Hill went to the locker room briefly in the second quarter. He looked to be holding his right hand/wrist but only missed one series.

UP NEXT

Raiders: Host the Chiefs next Sunday.

Dolphins: At New York Jets next Friday, the first time the NFL has scheduled a game for the day after Thanksgiving.