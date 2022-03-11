Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Place 2nd-Round Tender on CB Nik Needham

The deal means Needham will earn nearly $4 million next season with the Dolphins, unless he signs an offer with another team that Miami elects to not match

By The Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins said Friday they have placed a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham.

The deal means Needham will earn nearly $4 million next season with the Dolphins, unless he signs an offer with another team that Miami elects to not match. The Dolphins would receive a second-round pick if that occurs.

Needham has started 22 games and played in 45 over the last three seasons for the Dolphins after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in 2019. He played in all 17 games this past season.

Needham has made 171 tackles with three sacks and six interceptions in his three seasons.

