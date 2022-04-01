Dolphins, Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard Agree to New 5-Year Deal: Report

One of the top players on the Miami Dolphins' defense will reportedly be staying with the team for the next five seasons.

Various outlets, including NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk, report the team has agreed to a new deal with cornerback Xavien Howard. His agent, David Canter, posted a message on Twitter with the news.

Howard had three years left on his current contract before the team reportedly ripped it up and both sides agreed on the new deal. Howard will make $90 million over the length of the deal.

Drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor, Howard has been a two-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler in his six seasons. He has 27 career interceptions, including 15 combined in the last two seasons.