Dolphins' QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Misses Practice for Personal Reasons

Fitzpatrick started 13 games for the Dolphins last season, throwing for over 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns

By NBC 6 and The Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick missed practice Friday for personal reasons, and coach Brian Flores declined to say how long he expected the 16-year veteran to be out.

Safety Kayvon Frazier was also out for personal reasons.

Fitzpatrick started 13 games for the Dolphins last season, throwing for over 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns. Fitzpatrick's absence left top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen to take snaps.

Rosen, who played poorly in three starts for Miami last year, has looked good in the first week of drills in pads.

“You never know when the light bulb goes off,” Flores said. “He has had a lot of good moments so far. Experience helps for sure.”

Tagovailoa is considered a potential franchise quarterback, but he is returning from a serious hip injury in November that ended his Alabama career.

Flores said Fitzpatrick and Frazier would be given whatever time they needed to deal with their situations but would not comment if either absence was medical related.

“Some things take precedent, and I'm going to respect that,” Flores said.

